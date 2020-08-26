This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Phil Hogan is to resign from his role as EU Trade Commissioner

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister Eamon Ryan said last night that “it is clear” that Hogan breached public health guidelines while in Ireland.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 7:36 PM
1 hour ago 80,535 Views 291 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5184266
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

PHIL HOGAN IS to resign from his role as EU Commissioner for Trade in the wake of the Golfgate scandal and questions about his movements while in Ireland.

A spokesperson confirmed that he would be stepping down tonight. The announcement will be made on RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News programme.

Hogan was one of over 80 attendees at the Oireachtas Golf Society event last Wednesday night. The fallout has seen Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary resign, a garda probe launched and the early recall of the Dáil

On Saturday, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar asked Hogan to “consider his position” as EU Commissioner and said he needed to give a “full account and explanations of his actions”.

But it was up to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to decide whether Hogan retained the role as EU Commissioner; the EC President had requested statements explaining his movements while in Ireland.

Yesterday afternoon, Hogan released a statement and timeline of his movements before and after the golfgate dinner in Clifden, but questions remained over his compliance with public health guidelines – particularly in relation to his compliance with quarantine after returning to Ireland from Brussels, and his adherence to a strict lockdown in Co Kildare.

Last night, the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan released a joint-statement saying that “it is clear” that Hogan breached public health guidelines while in Ireland.

More as we get it. With reporting from Laura Byrne and Sean Murray

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

