Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Mairead McGuinness re-elected First Vice-President of the European Parliament

The Fine Gael MEP secured over 93% of votes cast.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 6:41 PM
1 Comment
Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images
MAIREAD MCGUINNESS HAS been re-elected First Vice-President of the European Parliament.

The Fine Gael MEP secured over 93% (618 votes in a valid poll of 661) of the votes in the Parliament in Strasbourg this evening.

McGuinness, who has served as an MEP since 2004, topped the poll in the Midlands North West constituency in May’s European elections.

She said she is “truly humbled by the size of the support” she received in today’s vote, particularly as more than 60% of MEPs are new this term.

“Being firm and fair is the hallmark of the way in which I operate and I will continue to do that in this new Parliament.

“I will continue to act in the best interests of European citizens, of those in Ireland and in my constituency of Midlands North-West,” McGuinness said.

Fine Gael is a member of the centre-right European People’s Party, the largest bloc in the Parliament. 

New president 

Earlier today, the Parliament elected David-Maria Sassoli as its new president.

Sassoli, a former journalist, has been an MEP for the centre-left S&D group since 2009, representing Central Italy. He is a member of Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party.

European leaders yesterday reached an agreement on who should take up the top jobs at its main institutions.

The nominations include German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen for the role of President of the European Commission, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde to become President of the European Central Bank, and Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell as the new Foreign Affairs and Security Policy chief.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
