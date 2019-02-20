This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Majority of Irish people think construction contract for Children's Hospital should be re-tendered

Health Minister Simon Harris said at the weekend that the Government will not re-tender the project.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,817 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4501266

Cranes. Cranes on the building site near St. James' campus. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE MAJORITY OF Irish people think the government should re-tender the contract for construction of the National Children’s Hospital. 

The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee recently heard the total cost of the project is “highly unlikely” to come in under €2 billion. A figure of €983 million for the development was approved by the government in 2017.

Health Minister Simon Harris said at the weekend that the government will not re-tender the project, however. 

His comments came after the contractor behind the hospital, BAM, said that it would co-operate with the hospital board if they wanted it to opt out of the contract.

Monday night’s poll for Claire Byrne Live and TheJournal.ie, which was carried out by Amárach Research, revealed that 56% of people want to see the construction contract for the project put back out to tender following weeks of controversy over rising costs. 

Just over a quarter of people (28%) said they didn’t think the National Children’s Hospital should be re-tendered, while 16% of people said they didn’t know. 

The uncertainty about the project ramped up in December when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that the children’s hospital may cost even more than what was, at the time, a €1.433 billion price tag – €450 million more than what it was projected to cost in April 2017.

Related Read

09.02.19 Costs, changes and controversies: The decades-long saga behind the NCH

Varadkar also acknowledged that several capital projects may have to be delayed due to the overspend. Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) is due to undertake a review of how the project’s construction costs spiraled but will stop short at holding individuals accountable. 

Health Minister Harris has said that he already considered re-tendering the project last year, but decided to proceed with BAM as changing the contractor would delay the project and see costs rise further.

Harris faces a vote of no-confidence today over the spiraling costs of the project. The Minister was strongly criticised by the opposition last week after it emerged he was informed in back August that the budget for the hospital could overrun by €391 million.

The poll was carried out by Amarách Research for Claire Byrne Live on Monday 18 February and the question was put to a panel of over 1,000 Irish adults.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Someone in Ireland has won the €175 million Euromillions jackpot
    192,790  117
    2
    		'They sound genuine': Gardaí warn about broadband phone scam
    59,508  34
    3
    		'Why can't I find comfortable, sweat-resistant, appropriate sportsgear? I'm a woman'
    48,121  84
    Fora
    1
    		Weight loss tea maker Miss Fit has shut up shop weeks after a recall of 'misleading' products
    317  0
    2
    		Incoming rules will urge Ireland to screen foreign investment for possible security risks
    81  0
    The42
    1
    		'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    38,737  18
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Bayern Munich, Champions League last-16
    37,360  40
    3
    		'There's been a few tears shed' - O'Brien hopes to play for Ireland after move
    24,933  82
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know if you're completely baffled by what's going on with Jussie Smollett
    10,661  1
    2
    		So, the Kardashians are trademarking their wee sprogs' names... it's The Dredge
    5,801  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    3,955  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    GARDAí
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    DUBLIN
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    IRELAND
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie