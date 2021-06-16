#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 16 June 2021
Malaysian court overturns Nora Quoirin inquest verdict

The family of Nora have campaigned for a change in the original verdict.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 11:29 AM
Image: Lucie Blackman Trust/Family photo
Image: Lucie Blackman Trust/Family photo

A MALAYSIAN COURT has overturned an inquest verdict of “misadventure” in the death of a French-Irish teen Nora Quoirin.

The initial verdict indicated the death was accidental, but the new ruling suggests there are still questions to be answered in the case and leaves open the possibility of criminal involvement.

The new judgement, delivered this morning, has replaced it with an “open” ruling in a victory for her family.

The body of Nora Quoirin, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, was discovered after a huge search operation through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019.

In January, a coroner handed down the misadventure ruling and said no one else was involved.

But her London-based parents, who have dismissed authorities’ claims their daughter wandered into the jungle alone at night and believe she was abducted, said they were “utterly disappointed”.

They lodged a challenge, seeking to have the ruling revised to an open verdict.

Judge Azizul Azmi Adnan ruled in their favour today, telling the Seremban High Court, outside Kuala Lumpur, that “in the interests of justice” the misadventure verdict should be overturned and substituted with an open ruling.

“There was no credible evidence to support any other verdict,” he added.

malaysia-teen-death In this image from video released by Malaysian Judiciary, High Court Judge Azizul Azmi Adnan, centre below, Meabh Quoirin, mother of Nora Anne Quoirin, center frame, sit next to Sebastian Quoirin, father of missing schoolgirl Nora Anne Quoirin, second frame from center left, attending the verdict for inquest into the death of the Irish-French teenager. Source: AP/PA Images

Malaysian police have stuck to their version of events — that the teenager clambered out of a window of the family’s holiday chalet and wandered off, and insist there was no sign of foul play.

But her mother, Meabh, has said she believes someone could have placed her body in the spot where it was found, in a stream in the jungle not far from the resort.

The teenager disappeared a day after her family checked in to the Dusun Resort, triggering a 10-day hunt involving helicopters, sniffer dogs and hundreds of rescuers.

An autopsy concluded she likely died of starvation and internal bleeding.

The coroner said the teenager had been left disoriented by the long journey from Britain to Malaysia, likely leading her to wander off, and that there was no sign she was murdered or sexually assaulted.

But during the inquest, the teen’s parents said they heard mysterious “muffled noises” coming from the accommodation the night of the schoolgirl’s disappearance, fuelling their belief she was snatched.

They also criticised authorities for their response to their daughter’s disappearance as too slow. Police have insisted they conducted a comprehensive search.

The five-hectare (12-acre) resort is next to a patch of thick jungle and in the foothills of a mountain range.

The teen had a condition known as holoprosencephaly, where the brain fails to develop normally. She had limited verbal communication and could only write a few words.

She attended a school for young people with learning difficulties.

