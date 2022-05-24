#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tralee stabbing: One man released, one still in custody as victim is named locally

A man in his 50s remains in Garda custody.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 24 May 2022, 8:21 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson

A MAN WHO was arrested in relation to the fatal assault of a man in his 50s in Tralee, Co Kerry, has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested yesterday as part of the investigation into the death of the man, who has been named locally as Joe Brosnan. 

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). 

A man in his 50s who was arrested on Sunday remains in Garda custody.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the matter are ongoing. 

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an assault at an apartment in the Abbey Court apartment complex in Tralee.

Joe Brosnan was discovered with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The local coroner was notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau were sought by investigating gardaí.

A technical examination of the scene and post-mortem examination took place yesterday. 

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Abbey Court apartments and the Denny Lane/Street areas between 6.30pm and 7pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Jane Moore
