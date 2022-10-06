Male youth charged in relation to serious assault at Electric Picnic last month

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MALE YOUTH has been charged in relation to a serious assault at Electric Picnic last month.
The assault occurred sometime between 10pm and 12 midnight at the music festival in Stradbally, Co Laois on Friday, 2 September.
A man in his 30s received serious injuries in the assault and was treated in hospital.
The male youth, who is aged in his late teens, was arrested yesterday morning in relation to the incident and taken to Portlaoise Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He was charged last night and released on bail to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday 27 October at 10.30am.
A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.
Comments are closed as a person has been charged.
