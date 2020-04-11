Man in his 20s charged in relation to theft of car in Cobh

A MAN AGED in his 20s has been charged in relation to the theft of a car in Cobh, Co Cork last night.

At around 10.30pm, the driver of the car, a male aged in his late teens, was parked in a residential area when he was forcibly removed from the car, Gardaí said.

The suspect took the car keys and drove away in the vehicle. No injuries were incurred during the incident.

Following this incident, Gardaí in Cobh carried out a search of the area and located the car parked at Ballybrassil Strand. The car was seized for a technical examination.

A short time later, Gardaí located the suspect in the Walterstown area and arrested him.

He was taken to Cobh Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and will appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court tomorrow, Sunday 12 April, at 10.30am.