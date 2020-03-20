Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (20s) dies in Co Louth crash

The N2 outside Collon in Co Louth.

A MAN IN his 20s has died in a crash between a car and a lorry this afternoon in Co Louth.

Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for witnesses of the fatal collision on the N2 near Collon at around 1.30pm today.

A man in his 20s died after his car was involved in a collision with an articulated lorry on the N2.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and the local coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and the road is currently closed in both directions.

Traffic diversions are due to remain in place until later this evening.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Ardee Garda Station on 041-6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.