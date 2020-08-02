Man (30) facing charges of multiple burglaries and criminal damage in Clare

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested by gardaí in Clare after multiple burglaries and incident of criminal damage in Clare.

Gardaí responded to a report of a possible burglary at a house on Tolier Street in Co Clare shortly after 3pm yesterday afternoon.

Responding gardaí saw a man coming out through the side window of the house and following a short chase on foot, arrested the man.

He was also found to be in possession of a knife. A hatchet and a screwdriver that are believed to have been used during the course of the burglary were also recovered.

The scene was preserved and examined by the local Scenes of Crime Unit.

The suspect was detained at Kilrush Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is also charged with a burglary at a shop on Francis Street on 26 June, criminal damage to a shop on John Street on 31 May, a burglary at a house on John Street on 31 May, and theft from a Church in Kilrish on 23 March.

He is due before Ennis District Court this morning.

Comments closed as court proceedings are underway.