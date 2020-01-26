Man (33) dies after fatal assault in Gorey, Co Wexford

A 33-YEAR-old man has died after an apparent stabbing incident in Co Wexford in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí received reports of an incident at a house in Ramsgate Village, Gorey shortly before 2am.

A man was discovered in the front garden of a house with apparent stab wounds. He was treated by Gardaí and Emergency Services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gorey Garda Station.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene. Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau.

An incident room has been set up at Gorey Garda Station. Investigators have held an initial case conference.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gorey Garda Station 053-9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.