This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (33) dies after fatal assault in Gorey, Co Wexford

A woman in her 30s has been arrested.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 8:37 AM
36 minutes ago 7,940 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4980265
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A 33-YEAR-old man has died after an apparent stabbing incident in Co Wexford in the early hours of this morning. 

Gardaí received reports of an incident at a house in Ramsgate Village, Gorey shortly before 2am. 

A man was discovered in the front garden of a house with apparent stab wounds. He was treated by Gardaí and Emergency Services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gorey Garda Station.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene. Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau.

An incident room has been set up at Gorey Garda Station. Investigators have held an initial case conference.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gorey Garda Station 053-9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie