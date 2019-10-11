This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (40s) arrested after serious assault in Cork city

The assault took place on 12 September.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 11 Oct 2019, 12:37 PM
34 minutes ago 1,556 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4847228
Patrick Street, Cork city
Image: GoogleMaps
Patrick Street, Cork city
Patrick Street, Cork city
Image: GoogleMaps

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Cork city which left a man in a critical condition in mid-September. 

The assault took place on Patrick Street in Cork, close to the junction with Academy Street, just after 9pm on 12 September. 

The man was arrested this morning and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

The man assaulted was taken to Cork University Hospital following the assault. He remains in hospital where his condition is believed to be serious. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Cónal Thomas
