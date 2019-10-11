Man (40s) arrested after serious assault in Cork city

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Cork city which left a man in a critical condition in mid-September.

The assault took place on Patrick Street in Cork, close to the junction with Academy Street, just after 9pm on 12 September.

The man was arrested this morning and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

The man assaulted was taken to Cork University Hospital following the assault. He remains in hospital where his condition is believed to be serious.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.