Dublin: 14 °C Monday 27 July, 2020
Man (40s) due in court after fatal stabbing in Dublin

A man, who was in his 70s, was stabbed following an argument that took place overnight.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 27 Jul 2020, 8:22 AM
The scene on Whitechapel Road in Clonsilla on Saturday.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 40s is due in court this morning charged in relation to a fatal stabbing in Clonsilla, Dublin on Saturday. 

At approximately 5.55am on Saturday gardaí responded to reports of an assault incident outside a house in the Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

It is understood a man, who was in his 70s, was stabbed following an argument that took place overnight. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, aged in his 40s, had barricaded himself into another house nearby following the incident. No one else was present in the house at the time of the incident. Gardaí subsequently issued a media blackout on the matter, which has since been lifted. 

At approximately 11.40am, the barricade incident was resolved. The man was arrested and has now been charged. 

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District court this morning. 

Cónal Thomas
