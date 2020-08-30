Man (70s) dies following fatal single vehicle collision in Kildare

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Kildare last night.

The incident occurred at around 7:25pm last evening at Lattensbog, Adamstown, Co Kildare.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, aged in his early 70s, was taken to Naas General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí attended the scene and the road was closed for examination.

The road remains closed this morning and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, and were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.