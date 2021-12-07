#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 7 December 2021
Man (70s) dies in Galway crash

The incident happened at around 3.35pm today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 8:07 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a road crash in Galway this afternoon. 

The incident happened on the N18 at Kiltartan at around 3.35pm..

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of his injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

A garda spokesman said: “The road is currently closed and will be closed overnight. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

Garreth MacNamee
