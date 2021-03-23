#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan to go on trial in June next year

Detective Garda Horkan died after he was shot while responding to an incident in Co Roscommon last year.

By Alison O'Riordan Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 1:20 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A 44-YEAR-OLD man accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan in a shooting in Roscommon will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in June next year.

Stephen Silver of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo is charged with the murder of a member of An Garda Siochana, namely Garda Horkan, acting in the course of his duty knowing that or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in the course of his duty at Main Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon on 17 June 2020.

The offence is contrary to common law and provided for by Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1964 and Section 3(1) (A) Section 3(2) and Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1990.

Detective Garda Horkan (49), who was based in Castlerea Garda Station, died after he was shot while responding to an incident in the Co Roscommon town last year.

Sean Gillane SC, defending Silver, told Mr Justice Michael White today that the trial will take five weeks and said he hoped to be able to “narrow issues” with prosecuting counsel Michael Delaney SC in advance of the case.

Silver is currently in custody at the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, said Gillane.

The defence counsel said there was a “very significant background of psychiatric treatment” and he asked Mr Justice White to certify a second senior counsel and a research documentary junior in the case.

Delaney told the court that it was a “substantial case”.

The judge said he would make an order for two senior counsel and one research documentary junior on behalf of the defence in the case.

He also fixed a trial date for 15 June 2022.

On 19 February last, Silver was sent forward for the trial to the Central Criminal Court after being presented with the book of evidence. Free legal aid was granted at a previous court sitting.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Alison O'Riordan

