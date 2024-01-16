Man accused of attacking gunman in restaurant where he suffered fatal injuries remanded in custody

A MAN ACCUSED of attacking gunman Tristan Sherry in a Dublin restaurant where he suffered fatal injuries on Christmas Eve has been further remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

Sherry, 26, was killed following a shooting inside Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown in which another man, Jason Hennessy Snr, 48, was fatally injured.

Michael Andrecut, 22, with an address at Sheephill Avenue in Dublin 15, became the first to be charged with his murder and faced his third hearing when he appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court today.

The court heard that the book of evidence was not ready and the accused replied “that’s no problem at all, Judge”, after his case was adjourned until 30 January.

Father of one, Sherry, 26, was attacked after opening fire inside Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown on the night of Saturday, 24 December.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jason Hennessy Snr was shot in the neck and upper body while having a meal with family and friends.

Hennessy, from Corduff in west Dublin, was rushed to hospital, but his condition deteriorated, and he passed away on 4 January, resulting in gardai commencing a separate murder probe.

Two other males have been charged with the murder of Sherry: David Amah, 18, of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named because he is a juvenile.

A third co-defendant, Wayne Deegan, 25, of Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, Dublin 15, was charged with producing a knife as a weapon during an offence, assault causing harm to Tristan Sherry, and violent disorder by using or threatening to use violence with David Amah and Michael Andrecut, which would cause another person present to fear for their safety, at Browne’s Steakhouse on 24 December.

His bail application on Friday which heard that he claims he acted in self-defence, was denied.

They remain in custody and are due to appear again later.