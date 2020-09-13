Man (34) to appear in court over cyber-enabled fraud

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man who was arrested as part of an investigation targeting international criminal organisations committing cyber-enabled fraud in Ireland.

Gardaí said that the 34-year-old Romanian national will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

The man was arrested in Dublin city on Friday as part of an operation was carried out by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Between 8-10 January, 18 ATM machines were targeted in Dublin resulting in the theft of money from customer’s accounts and damage to the ATMs. The “transaction reversal frauds” were first reported by a financial institution on 13 January this year.

The Garda Crime Bureau is to continue its work with UK police and Europol as part of a probe into international criminal organisations committing cyber-enabled fraud in Ireland.

