Dublin: 17°C Thursday 29 July 2021
Arrest made over aggravated burglary in which armed man entered home during early hours

A woman living in the home was injured during the incident.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 2:44 PM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

AN ARREST HAS been made after an armed man entered a home in Athy, Co Kildare in the early hours of the morning. 

At approximately 5am, a man armed with what’s believed to be a knife entered the home. 

The occupants awoke and confronted the man, who injured the woman occupant while trying to escape. 

The woman received medical treatment at the scene. 

A number of items were taken from the property. 

A search of the scene and surrounding property commenced and gardaí arrested one man fitting the description of the suspect. 

He was taken to Kildare Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

A number of items of property were located in the area also. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

