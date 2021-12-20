Man arrested in probe into alleged bribery of Nigerian public officials by Irish nationals

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into the alleged bribery of Nigerian public officials by Irish nationals.

An operation was carried out in south Dublin this morning by detectives attached to the anti-bribery and corruption unit of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

The operation is part of an international investigation in co-operation with Interpol and Nigerian authorities investigating the alleged bribery of Nigerian public officials by Irish nationals.

A man, aged in his 70s, has been arrested for the offence of conspiracy, contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

He is currently detained at a south Dublin garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 1007.