Cash and items seized yesterday Garda Press Office
West Dublin

Man arrested and €180,000 in cash seized as part of operation on supply of drugs into prisons

The operation follows a previous seizure involving a drone and diamorphine intended for delivery into a west Dublin prison.
47 minutes ago

A 42-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested and over €180,000 has been seized as part of an operation targeting the supply of controlled substances into prisons in the West Dublin area.

As part of these ongoing operations, gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Ronanstown conducted a search of a home in west Dublin yesterday.

During the search, cash in excess of €180,000 in various denominations was seized.

A designer watch valued at €10,000 and several mobile phones were also confiscated.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region.

The operation follows a previous seizure involving a drone and a quantity of diamorphine intended for delivery into a west Dublin prison on 12 February.

428616623_783373137172482_8891134414536842844_n Drone and diamorphine intended for delivery into a west Dublin prison on 12 February Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

