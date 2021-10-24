Man arrested after gardaí seize €460k worth of cannabis during stop and search of vehicle

A MAN HAS been arrested after €460,000 worth of cannabis was seized during a Garda stop and search in Carlow yesterday.

Members attached to the Carlow Detective Unit conducted the stop and search of a vehicle travelling on the M9 motorway.

During the course of the search cannabis (pending analysis) with an estimated value of upwards of €460,000 was recovered.

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with this seizure.

He is currently detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The seizure was made as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Carlow area.