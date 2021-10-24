#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 24 October 2021
Man arrested after gardaí seize €460k worth of cannabis during stop and search of vehicle

The vehicle was stopped on the M9 motorway yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 7:40 AM
The cannabis seized by gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

A MAN HAS been arrested after €460,000 worth of cannabis was seized during a Garda stop and search in Carlow yesterday. 

Members attached to the Carlow Detective Unit conducted the stop and search of a vehicle travelling on the M9 motorway. 

During the course of the search cannabis (pending analysis) with an estimated value of upwards of €460,000 was recovered.

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with this seizure.

He is currently detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The seizure was made as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Carlow area.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

