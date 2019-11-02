This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 2 November, 2019
Man (24) arrested after €100k worth of cocaine seized in Co Dublin

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 12:31 PM
21 minutes ago 1,306 Views No Comments
An image of the seized drugs
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cocaine with an estimated street value of €100,000 following a search operation in Co Dublin.

The drugs were seized late last night when gardaí searched a house in the Foxborough area of Lucan.

During the search, cocaine with an estimated street value of €100,000 (pending analysis) was seized.

Smaller quantities of MDMA, cannabis herb and other drugs were also seized.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Lucan Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days.

The operation is part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in the west Dublin area.

