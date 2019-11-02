Man (24) arrested after €100k worth of cocaine seized in Co Dublin

An image of the seized drugs

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cocaine with an estimated street value of €100,000 following a search operation in Co Dublin.

The drugs were seized late last night when gardaí searched a house in the Foxborough area of Lucan.

During the search, cocaine with an estimated street value of €100,000 (pending analysis) was seized.

Smaller quantities of MDMA, cannabis herb and other drugs were also seized.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Lucan Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days.

The operation is part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in the west Dublin area.