Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 December, 2019
Man (40s) arrested after suspected cocaine worth €160k seized in Co Kildare

Gardaí also seized around €20,000 of suspected cannabis, tablets and mixing agents.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Dec 2019, 4:37 PM
55 minutes ago 3,285 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4943864
An image of the drugs seized
Image: An Garda Síochána
An image of the drugs seized
An image of the drugs seized
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED suspected cocaine worth an estimated €160,000 during a search operation in Co Kildare. 

The search operation was carried out at a premises in Ballymore Eustace by Naas District detective and drugs units and members of Naas regular units with the assistance of the Garda air support unit. 

During the course of the operation, suspected cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €160,000 was seized. 

Gardaí also seized around €20,000 of suspected cannabis, tablets and mixing agents (all pending analysis).

A man in his early 40s has been arrested.

He is currently being detained under provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Naas Garda Station.

