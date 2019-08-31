Man (20s) arrested after €42k worth of cocaine seized in north Co Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized an estimated €42,000 worth of cocaine in Co Dublin.

Gardaí searched a house in Rush yesterday as part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in north county Dublin.

During the search, gardaí seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €42,000 (pending analysis), along with €2,000 of cannabis, other drug paraphernalia and a sum of cash.

A man in his 20s was arrested. He is currently detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He can be held for up to 24 hours.

The operation was led by gardaí from the Balbriggan District Tasking Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.