Man (42) arrested over illegal disposal of tyres by New IRA for purposes of terrorist funding

A 42-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the East Tyrone New IRA.

The arrest was made in connect with the illegal disposal of tyres by East Tyrone New IRA and associated criminal enterprises for the purposes of terrorist funding.

The arrested man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

His arrest follows the arrest of two other men aged 41 and 42 on 5 August after officers carried out four searches and uncovered a substantial sum of cash concealed in a recycling bin and safe.

The cash was seized for further examination and the two men were later released following questioning.

“Where possible, we will continue to disrupt violent dissident republicans but need help from the public in tackling their criminal activities,” Detective Inspector Martin Cush said.

“They are reckless, manipulative and they exploit their own communities,” Cush said.

“Our objective is to keep people safe and protect them from these violent groups and any information we receive can increase our chances of success,” he said.

People can report any suspicions they have about dangerous and illegal activity to the PSNI on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.