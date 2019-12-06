This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 6 December, 2019
Man arrested after €45k worth of drugs, gold bars and alcohol found in Dublin

The seizure took place after a residence was searched in Inchicore yesterday.

By Amy Croffey Friday 6 Dec 2019, 7:16 AM
1 hour ago 6,021 Views 2 Comments
The results of the search in Dublin yesterday
Image: Gardaí
GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man and seized €45,000 worth of drugs, gold bars and alcohol.

The seizure took place when gardaí linked to the South Central Divisional Drugs Unit based at Kevin Street Garda Station in Dublin searched a residence in Inchicore under warrant yesterday.

During the search cannabis herb, cocaine and a quantity of MDMA were seized, along with the elements of a cannabis grow house to the value of approximately €15,000.

A large amount of cash and four 50g gold bars to the value of €10,000 were also seized, as well as over 200 bottles of high value wines and spirits with an estimated worth of approximately €20,000.

A man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Kevin Street Garda Station.

Investigations ongoing.

