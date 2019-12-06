Man arrested after €45k worth of drugs, gold bars and alcohol found in Dublin

The results of the search in Dublin yesterday

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man and seized €45,000 worth of drugs, gold bars and alcohol.

The seizure took place when gardaí linked to the South Central Divisional Drugs Unit based at Kevin Street Garda Station in Dublin searched a residence in Inchicore under warrant yesterday.

During the search cannabis herb, cocaine and a quantity of MDMA were seized, along with the elements of a cannabis grow house to the value of approximately €15,000.

A large amount of cash and four 50g gold bars to the value of €10,000 were also seized, as well as over 200 bottles of high value wines and spirits with an estimated worth of approximately €20,000.

A man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Kevin Street Garda Station.

Investigations ongoing.