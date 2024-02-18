Man charged over €6.5 million cocaine and cannabis seizure at Rosslare Europort

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the discovery of €6.5 million worth of drugs at Rosslare Europort after he was arrested yesterday.

The man is in his 40s and was being held at a garda station in Co Wexford. A garda spokesperson confirmed today that he has been charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court at 7 pm this evening.

The cocaine and cannabis were discovered when a freight unit which had earlier been offloaded from a ferry from Dunkirk, France, was stopped and searched.

The seizure was a result of risk profiling and made with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Jasper.

Revenue officers seized around 290 kilograms of herbal cannabis, 73 kilograms of cannabis resin and more than 3 kilograms of cocaine.

Revenue said the drugs have an estimated value of €6,443,640.