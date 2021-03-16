Man arrested after €45k worth of suspected xanax tablets and cocaine seized in Co Kerry

An image of the suspected drugs seized by gardaí

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of €45,000 worth of suspected xanax tablets and cocaine in Co Kerry.

At around 11.30pm yesterday, gardaí executed a search warrant at an apartment on Upper Castle Street in Tralee.

During the search, gardaí seized eight bottles containing suspected xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €8,000.

As gardaí continued the search they found €37,200 worth of suspected cocaine that had been split into 19 bags.

Gardaí also seized a number of mobile phones and a weighing scales.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Tralee Garda Station. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.