Tuesday 16 March 2021
Man arrested after €45k worth of suspected xanax tablets and cocaine seized in Co Kerry

The drugs were seized during a search of an apartment on Upper Castle Street in Tralee.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 9:39 AM
An image of the suspected drugs seized by gardaí
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of €45,000 worth of suspected xanax tablets and cocaine in Co Kerry. 

At around 11.30pm yesterday, gardaí executed a search warrant at an apartment on Upper Castle Street in Tralee. 

During the search, gardaí seized eight bottles containing suspected xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €8,000. 

As gardaí continued the search they found €37,200 worth of suspected cocaine that had been split into 19 bags. 

Gardaí also seized a number of mobile phones and a weighing scales. 

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. 

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Tralee Garda Station. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

