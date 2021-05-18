Man (30s) arrested over alleged assault and false imprisonment in Co Louth

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested over the alleged assault and false imprisonment of two men in Omeath, Co Louth on Friday, 7 May.

It’s understood two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were held against their will and assaulted by a group of males after they arrived at a house in the Omeath area the afternoon of 7 May.

One of the men managed to free himself and raise the alarm. The second man was discovered near Drumad a short time later.

Both men were treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for injuries described as non-life threatening. They have since been discharged.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested today by gardaí investigating the alleged assault. He is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

This is the third arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.