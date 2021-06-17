#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man arrested after an hour long spree of arsons, break-ins and criminal damage in Tipperary

All the incidents happened in the space of an hour on Wednesday night.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 10:00 AM
Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 10:00 AM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GARDAÍ IN CLONMEL have arrested a man after a hour long spate of alleged arson, break ins and criminal damage. 

A garda spokesperson said there were seven incidents of criminal damage, arson and theft in the space of an hour Wednesday night.

The incidents spanned across three streets in the town and saw substantial damage to property. 

“Between 11pm and midnight, two cars were set on fire, two were damaged, and three were broken into in O’ Connell Court, The Old Waterford Road and the Friary Car Park areas. 

“A man, aged in his 20s, was later arrested in connection with these incidents and he is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents, or any persons who may have been subject to similar crimes during the course of the night, to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640,” a spokesperson said. 

The man can be held for a maximum of 24 hours.

Niall O'Connor
