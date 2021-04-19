#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 19 April 2021
Man (30s) arrested in connection with murder of garda Adrian Donohoe

The man was arrested in the Dundalk area this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 19 Apr 2021, 9:54 AM
Adrian Donohoe was shot dead in 2013
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in connection with the capital murder of garda Adrian Donohoe in 2013.

In a statement, gardaí said the man was arrested in the Dundalk area at around 8.30am this morning and is being held at Dundalk garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was on active duty when he was killed on 25 January 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Aaron Brady was sentenced to life in prison last month for the capital murder of Detective Donohoe and will serve a minimum of 40 years.

He was also sentenced to 14 years for armed robbery.

Several other people were arrested last year in relation to witness intimidation connected to Brady’s trial.

Stephen McDermott

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

