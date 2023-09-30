Another man arrested in connection with MV Matthew cargo ship drug seizure

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED another man in connection with the €157 million drug seizure from a the cargo ship MV Matthew and the events surrounding it.

The Panamanian registered ship was boarded by Army Rangers earlier this week as part of a joint operation involving multiple agencies. The haul of 2,253kg of cocaine represents the largest in the history of the state.

Gardaí have today confirmed one further arrest, which brings the total number to eight.

“One man was arrested earlier today… for alleged organised crime offences contrary to the Criminal Justice Act, 2006,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Six individuals are currently being detained by investigating Gardaí under section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007, at Garda stations in the Southern Region. Two other individuals are currently before the Courts.”

Those two men, Jamie Harbron (31) and Vitaliy Lapa (60s), appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court yesterday evening.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow, gardaí said.