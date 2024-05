A MAN HAS been arrested following an incident this morning in the Parnell Square area of Dublin City.

Gardaí said the man in his 30s was arrested for “alleged offences under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act”.

The gardaí said “alleged threatening behaviour was undertaken”.

There were no injuries reported in the incident and the man is currently detained in a Dublin City Centre Garda Station.

“An Garda Síochána had been conducting regular patrols in this area and these patrols will continue,” gardaí said in a statement.

Gardaí are liaising with the local community and anyone impacted by the incident.

Three children were hospitalised after a multiple stabbing at the Coláiste Mhuire school last November. One young victim was critically injured. Their carer Leanne Flynn was also injured and has since been discharged from hospital.

The young girl who was critically injured’s mother said recently she is “thriving in her therapies” six months after the incident.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has been charged in relation to the attack.