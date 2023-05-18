Man arrested as PSNI probe fraud claims involving person posing as priest

A MAN HAS been arrested in Northern Ireland following reports of an individual posing as a priest and fraudulently obtaining money.

The PSNI said today that a 65-year-old man was arrested by detectives on suspicion of a number of offences of fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The arrest followed an investigation into three reports of an individual who purported to be a serving priest fraudulently obtaining money from vulnerable older people living in rural communities.

“Our investigation continues and I would encourage anyone else who feels they have had a similar experience, or is concerned that they have given money to an individual they believe to be a priest, to get in touch with us so we can examine your report and take all the necessary steps to investigate. Please call us on 101,” PSNI Detective Inspector Ryan said.

People can also make a report online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.