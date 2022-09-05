Man (20s) charged with murder of three siblings in Tallaght

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with the murder of Lisa Cash (18) and Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8) in Tallaght.
Andrew Cash (24) appeared before a special sitting of Dublin District Court this evening charged with the murders.
Cash was arrested by armed Gardai in the Rossfield Avenue estate in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday morning.
He was questioned over the past 48-hours before being charged.
Judge Patrcia McNamara heard details of arrest, charge and caution.
Garda Robert Whittey, of Tallaght garda station, gave evidence to the court this evening.
The court heard Andy Cash said “no comment “ when each of the charges were put to him.
Cash was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill district court on Friday 9 September.
Solicitor Waheed Mudah for Mr Cash requested a psychological assessment of Mr Cash and sought that he “solitary confinement” for his client.
An application for legal aid was also made.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal prceedings.
