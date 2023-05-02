Man arrested after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into Buckingham Palace grounds

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 8 minutes ago
A MAN HAS been arrested outside Buckingham Palace in London after throwing items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the palace grounds, according to the Metropolitan Police.
Officers detained the man at around 7pm after he approached the gates of the Palace and threw the items into the grounds.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
The items have been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination, the Met Police said.
Police said cordons are in place after the man was also found with to be in possession of a suspicious bag.
Specialists attended the scene and following an assessment a controlled explosion was carried out “as a precaution”, police added.
“Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody,” Met Police Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said.
“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public,” he said.
“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.”
Neither the UK’s King Charles nor Queen Consort Camilla were at Buckingham Palace at the time of the arrest.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment and said the incident was a matter for the Metropolitan Police.
Includes reporting by Press Association
