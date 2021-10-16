#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Saturday 16 October 2021
Man (30s) arrested after two air guns and €35k worth of cocaine seized during Garda search

The search was carried out in the west Clare region this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 16 Oct 2021, 2:55 PM
The items seized by gardaí today
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of an estimated €35,000 worth of cocaine and two air guns in Clare. 

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit and Kilrush Garda Station carried out a search in the west Clare region this morning. 

During the course of the search, gardaí seized cocaine valued at €35,000 (subject to analysis), along with one air rifle and one air gun. 

The seized drugs will be sent for further analysis. 

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí in connection with the seizure. 

He is currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Hayley Halpin
