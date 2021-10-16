Man (30s) arrested after two air guns and €35k worth of cocaine seized during Garda search

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of an estimated €35,000 worth of cocaine and two air guns in Clare.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit and Kilrush Garda Station carried out a search in the west Clare region this morning.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized cocaine valued at €35,000 (subject to analysis), along with one air rifle and one air gun.

The seized drugs will be sent for further analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí in connection with the seizure.

He is currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.