Wednesday 1 February 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Dublin
Man arrested after attempted vehicle theft at The George nightclub
A man in his late teens was arrested and enquiries are ongoing.
6.2k
5
1 hour ago

A MAN WAS arrested in Dublin city centre last night over an incident involving an attempt to steal a vehicle outside The George nightclub that caused alarm to patrons.

Gardaí responded last night to reports of an alleged assault and an attempt to take a vehicle parked on the club’s grounds in a service yard shortly after 1am. 

In response to a query, a garda spokesperson said gardaí did not receive any reports of hospitalisations or injuries, though they could not confirm whether any injuries may have occurred that were not formally reported.

A number of people who were at the club when the incident happened took to social media to express their alarm at the vehicle’s movements.

A man in his late teens has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing. 

The man is currently detained for questioning at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
