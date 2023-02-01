Man arrested after attempted vehicle theft at The George nightclub

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN WAS arrested in Dublin city centre last night over an incident involving an attempt to steal a vehicle outside The George nightclub that caused alarm to patrons.
Gardaí responded last night to reports of an alleged assault and an attempt to take a vehicle parked on the club’s grounds in a service yard shortly after 1am.
In response to a query, a garda spokesperson said gardaí did not receive any reports of hospitalisations or injuries, though they could not confirm whether any injuries may have occurred that were not formally reported.
A number of people who were at the club when the incident happened took to social media to express their alarm at the vehicle’s movements.
A man in his late teens has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.
The man is currently detained for questioning at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
