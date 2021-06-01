#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 June 2021
Man brought to hospital after assault at St Stephen's Green

The man, 20s, was assaulted in the park around 4.40pm today.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 10:22 PM
Gardaí at St Stephen's Green today
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
A MAN WAS brought to hospital this afternoon after being assaulted at St Stephen’s Green.

He was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

No arrests have currently been made.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade were present at St Stephen’s Green today, with a large number of people gathering in the park.

In a statement, gardaí said that “where crowds gather, An Garda Síochána’s responsibility is preserving public order and preventing and investigating any criminal offence which occurs”.

“As public health regulations continue to be reduced and activity begins to normalise An Garda Síochána continues to remind the public of the ongoing public health guidelines, which include not to gather in large groups, maintain social distancing and wearing of face coverings in crowded public spaces,” gardaí said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in order to continue to save lives.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie