#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 28 May 2021
Advertisement

Man charged over Blanchardstown siege where two detectives were shot

The man is scheduled to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 27 May 2021, 10:54 PM
1 hour ago 6,520 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5450511
Gardai forensic teams at the scene of Wednesday's shooting.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Gardai forensic teams at the scene of Wednesday's shooting.
Gardai forensic teams at the scene of Wednesday's shooting.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his thirties has been charged in relation to a firearms incident in Blanchardstown on Wednesday where two detective gardaí were shot.

The two officers in their 30s suffered gunshot injuries during the incident which saw a man barricade himself in his home in Whitechapel, Dublin 15. 

One garda suffered gunshot injuries to his hand and foot. Another garda suffered injuries to his foot. 

Both were removed to Connolly Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries. They are both expected to make a full recovery.

It’s understood that the man involved in the siege is a known gangland criminal, who has been involved in a years-long feud with another local drug dealer.

Two firearms were recovered from the scene.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A man was charged this evening in relation to the incident. He is scheduled to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie