Man charged over Blanchardstown siege where two detectives were shot

Gardai forensic teams at the scene of Wednesday's shooting.

A MAN IN his thirties has been charged in relation to a firearms incident in Blanchardstown on Wednesday where two detective gardaí were shot.

The two officers in their 30s suffered gunshot injuries during the incident which saw a man barricade himself in his home in Whitechapel, Dublin 15.

One garda suffered gunshot injuries to his hand and foot. Another garda suffered injuries to his foot.

Both were removed to Connolly Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries. They are both expected to make a full recovery.

It’s understood that the man involved in the siege is a known gangland criminal, who has been involved in a years-long feud with another local drug dealer.

Two firearms were recovered from the scene.

A man was charged this evening in relation to the incident. He is scheduled to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

