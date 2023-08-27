Man in his sixties charged in relation to 100 kg cannabis seizure at Dublin port

A MAN IN his 60s who was arrested in connection with the seizure of 100 kg of cannabis at Dublin port on Friday has been charged and is expected to appear befre the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin tomorrow, Gardaí have said.

As The Journal reported yesterday, the cannabis was seized during a joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue authorities. The haul’s estimated value is €2 million.

Advertisement

“The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB),” a Revenue spokesperson said in a statement.

“The illicit drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish-registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France,” the statement said.

The Revenue spokesperson said that this seizure is part of “ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.”