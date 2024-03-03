Man charged after €720,000 worth of cannabis found in passenger's luggage at Dublin Airport

A MAN HAS been arrested after €720,000 worth of cannabis was seized at Dublin Airport.

Revenue officers discovered the 36kg of herbal cannabis concealed in vacuum-packed packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Toronto, Canada.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in Dublin.

Advertisement

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Courts of Criminal Justice tomorrow morning.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Garda investigations are ongoing.