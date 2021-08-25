Man charged in connection with Sligo seizure of cannabis and cocaine worth €106,000

A MAN IN his late 20s has been charged in connection with the seizure of approximately €106,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in Co Sligo.

Gardaí attached to Sligo Garda station carried out a search operation at a residence in the town of Collooney at approximately 9pm yesterday.

The search led to the seizure of cannabis herb, cannabis resin, cannabis jellies and cocaine with an estimated street value of €106,000.

The drugs have been sent for analysis and the man will appear before Letterkenny District Court at 11am tomorrow.

Comments are closed as a man has been charged.