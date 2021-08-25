#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man charged in connection with Sligo seizure of cannabis and cocaine worth €106,000

Cannabis herb, cannabis resin, cannabis jellies and cocaine were seized.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 25 Aug 2021, 10:26 PM
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN IN his late 20s has been charged in connection with the seizure of approximately €106,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in Co Sligo.

Gardaí attached to Sligo Garda station carried out a search operation at a residence in the town of Collooney at approximately 9pm yesterday.

The search led to the seizure of cannabis herb, cannabis resin, cannabis jellies and cocaine with an estimated street value of €106,000.

The drugs have been sent for analysis and the man will appear before Letterkenny District Court at 11am tomorrow.

Comments are closed as a man has been charged.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

