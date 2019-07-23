Man charged after crashing van filled with €125.6 million worth of drugs into police car in Sydney

A MAN HAS been charged after crashing a van filled with an estimated €125.6 million (AUS$200 million) worth of drugs into a police car in Sydney, Australia.

Just after 10.30am (1.30am Irish time) yesterday morning, a Toyota HiAce van allegedly hit parked police cars in front of Eastwood Police Station in Sydney.

One of the police cars sustained significant damage, but no one was injured.

Following inquiries, a police inspector stopped the van on Church Street, Ryde, at about 11.30am.

The inspector spoke to the male driver before conducting a search of the van.

During the search, police located moving boxes, which contained multiple bags of a crystalline substance, with presumptive testing returning a positive indicator for methylamphetamine.

In total, police seized 273kg of ice, which has an estimated potential street value of more than €125.6 million (AUS$200 million).

Police also seized the van for extensive forensic examination.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Ryde Police Station.

He was charged with large commercial drug supply, negligent driving, and not give particulars to police.

The man was refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court later today.

Investigations are being led by detectives from the Ryde Police Area Command, with assistance from the State Crime Command’s Drug and Firearms Squad.

As their inquiries continue, detectives are appealing for motorists to provide dash cam footage from the area between 10.30am and 11.30am, as well as any CCTV or information about the van’s movements throughout the morning.

