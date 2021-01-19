Man to appear in court after jumping over barrier at Leinster House

A MAN HAS been charged after entering the grounds of Leinster House this afternoon.

Gardaí were alerted to a public order incident at Leinster House in Merrion Square around 3pm.

The man had been seen jumping over a barrier outside the building, which is the seat of the Dáil and the Seanad.

The gates and entrance into Leinster House were briefly locked after the man entered the grounds.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, gardaí said that a man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene.

Gardaí brought the man to Pearse Street Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He has been charged and is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am.