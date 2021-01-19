#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

Man to appear in court after jumping over barrier at Leinster House

The gates and entrance to Leinster House were briefly locked this afternoon after a man crossed over a barrier into the grounds.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 5:41 PM
33 minutes ago 4,980 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5329547
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN HAS been charged after entering the grounds of Leinster House this afternoon.

Gardaí were alerted to a public order incident at Leinster House in Merrion Square around 3pm.

The man had been seen jumping over a barrier outside the building, which is the seat of the Dáil and the Seanad.

The gates and entrance into Leinster House were briefly locked after the man entered the grounds.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, gardaí said that a man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene.

Gardaí brought the man to Pearse Street Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He has been charged and is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie