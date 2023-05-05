Man to appear in court today after being charged with Clonskeagh robbery

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a man as part of ongoing investigations into an alleged robbery in Clonskeagh on 8 April.

The robbery occurred shortly after 9pm on Bird Avenue.

A number of people entered a shop armed with hammers and threatened staff before leaving the scene on foot with cash.

After an extensive investigation by Gardaí attached to Dundrum Station, a man in his 30s was arrested yesterday morning and detained at a Dublin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is expected to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court at 10.30am today.

Investigations are ongoing.