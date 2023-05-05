Advertisement

Friday 5 May 2023
RollingNews/Sam Boal
# Court
Man to appear in court today after being charged with Clonskeagh robbery
A number of people entered a shop armed with hammers and threatened staff before leaving the scene on foot with a sum of cash.
537
0
12 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a man as part of ongoing investigations into an alleged robbery in Clonskeagh on 8 April.

The robbery occurred shortly after 9pm on Bird Avenue.

A number of people entered a shop armed with hammers and threatened staff before leaving the scene on foot with cash.

After an extensive investigation by Gardaí attached to Dundrum Station, a man in his 30s was arrested yesterday morning and detained at a Dublin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is expected to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court at 10.30am today.

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
