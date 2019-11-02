Man (24) charged in connection with seizure of gun in north Dublin

A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after gardaí seized a gun in the Coolock area of Dublin earlier this week.

At around 9.30pm on Wednesday, gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by gardaí in Security and Intelligence, stopped a vehicle on Oscar Traynor Road in Dublin 5.

A semi-automatic pistol and ammunition were seized.

Three men aged 53, 24 and 23 were arrested.

They were detained at Ballymun and Coolock garda stations.

The 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the case and is expected to appear before a sitting of the Dublin District Court at 10.30am this morning.

The two other men arrested during the operation have since been released without charge.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.