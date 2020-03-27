Man charged after car collided with two Garda vehicles during high-speed pursuit in Dublin

A MAN HAS been charged after a car collided with two Garda vehicles during a high-speed pursuit in Dublin last night.

At around 9pm, gardaí observed a car driving dangerously and at speed in the Cardiffsbridge Road area of Finglas.

Gardaí attempted to stop the vehicle and a ‘managed containment’ operation ensued.

During the course of the pursuit, the offending vehicle collided with two official Garda vehicles before being contained in the Abbotstown Avenue area of Finglas.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

He has since been charged in relation to dangerous driving offences. He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning at approximately 10.30am.

Five passengers of the car, one man aged in his late teens, and four men in their 20s, were also arrested at the scene and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station. They have all since been released from custody.

No gardaí or members of the public were injured in the incident.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all circumstances behind the incident.

“I commend the members of An Garda Síochána who dealt with this reckless and dangerous incident tonight,” Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy said.

“This incident clearly demonstrates there are a minority in our society who have no regard for public safety on our roads but also have no regard for public health during this Covid-19 emergency,” Leahy said.

“The message from An Garda Síochána is that we are fully resourced and will take all proportionate and legal action to protect the public health of our communities at this time.”