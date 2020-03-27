This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 27 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man charged after car collided with two Garda vehicles during high-speed pursuit in Dublin

Five passengers of the car were also arrested but have since been released without charge.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 27 Mar 2020, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago 9,901 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5059251
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been charged after a car collided with two Garda vehicles during a high-speed pursuit in Dublin last night. 

At around 9pm, gardaí observed a car driving dangerously and at speed in the Cardiffsbridge Road area of Finglas. 

Gardaí attempted to stop the vehicle and a ‘managed containment’ operation ensued. 

During the course of the pursuit, the offending vehicle collided with two official Garda vehicles before being contained in the Abbotstown Avenue area of Finglas. 

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

He has since been charged in relation to dangerous driving offences. He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning at approximately 10.30am. 

Five passengers of the car, one man aged in his late teens, and four men in their 20s, were also arrested at the scene and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station. They have all since been released from custody. 

No gardaí or members of the public were injured in the incident. 

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all circumstances behind the incident. 

“I commend the members of An Garda Síochána who dealt with this reckless and dangerous incident tonight,” Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy said. 

“This incident clearly demonstrates there are a minority in our society who have no regard for public safety on our roads but also have no regard for public health during this Covid-19 emergency,” Leahy said. 

“The message from An Garda Síochána is that we are fully resourced and will take all proportionate and legal action to protect the public health of our communities at this time.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie