Man charged after being arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation

A MAN HAS been charged after being arrested in connection with an international investigation into human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Thursday by gardaí from the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

He was detained at a garda station in west Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007

A garda spokesperson said the arrest was part of an ongoing international investigation into organised criminal activity relating to human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, money laundering, and fraud.

The arrested man has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this afternoon.

In a statement yesterday, An Garda Síochána urged victims of human trafficking to contact their local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

“Reports can also be submitted to blueblindfold@garda.ie where they will be treated with the utmost sensitivity.”