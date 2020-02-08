Man charged in relation to recent murder of 46-year-old in Kilkenny

A MAN HAS been charged by gardaí in relation to the murder of a 46-year-old man in Kilkenny two days ago.

The man (33) was charged this morning in relation to the incident. He is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court at 12pm today.

The 46-year-old was murdered in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Castlecomer Road/Gas House Lane area between 3.30am and 5.30am on Thursday, 6 February this year.

Anyone with information, including road users who may have camera footage, is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000.

Comments are closed as a man has been charged.